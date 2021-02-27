Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Get Nautilus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE NLS opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $557.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.