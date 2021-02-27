Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Navient by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Navient by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. 1,734,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,718. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

