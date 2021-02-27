Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.06 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

