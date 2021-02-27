Needham & Company LLC Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $80.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.