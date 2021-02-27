Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nelnet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 637,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,077 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

