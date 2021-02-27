NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NeoPhotonics updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.1 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

NPTN traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

