NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. NeoPhotonics updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.1 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.20-0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,854. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.