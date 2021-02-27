NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Down 6%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.64. 712,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 780,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

