Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,137.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $91,137.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00075153 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00615310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012584 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,542,305 coins and its circulating supply is 77,133,784 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

