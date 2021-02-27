NetEase, Inc. (NTES) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

NetEase has increased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years.

NTES opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

