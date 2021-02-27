Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s stock price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,484,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,034,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.