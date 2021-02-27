Nevro Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nevro in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist boosted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.18 on Friday. Nevro has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.26.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

