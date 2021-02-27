New York Community Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 1,164 call options.

NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

