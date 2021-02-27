New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.67.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

