New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.