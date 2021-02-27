New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 116,800 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 22,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

