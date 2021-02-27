New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $584.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $611.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

