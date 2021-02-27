New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of United Bankshares worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

