New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of First Solar worth $19,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.29. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

