New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,835 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $132.20 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

