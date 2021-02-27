New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,911 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.