Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

