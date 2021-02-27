NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

NXTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $45.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.