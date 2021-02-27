NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £580.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.33. NextEnergy Solar has a 12-month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.50%.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

