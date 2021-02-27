NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NGL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 2,469,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

