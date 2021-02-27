Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,236.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

