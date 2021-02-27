NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

