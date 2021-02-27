Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NINE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NINE opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

