Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Julia W. Mctavish Sells 47,000 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.12 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

