Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

