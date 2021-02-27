Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 386,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $74.34.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

