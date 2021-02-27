Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 8% on Disappointing Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 41,332,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 17,695,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.