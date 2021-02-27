Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) Insider Graham Kelly Sells 8,840,000 Shares

Noxopharm Limited (ASX:NOX) insider Graham Kelly sold 8,840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.47), for a total transaction of A$5,763,680.00 ($4,116,914.29).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Noxopharm Company Profile

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It primarily develops Veyonda, an adjuvant therapy in chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor and LDL-cholesterol-lowering drug; NYX-104, a neuroprotectant that protects the brain from further damage after stroke and traumatic brain injury; and NYX-205, an anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of nerve tissue inflammation.

