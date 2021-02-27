Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 5th Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for about 5.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUAN traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 3,085,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,424. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

