Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 723,959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $70,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

