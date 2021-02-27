Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

