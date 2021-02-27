Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.25

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $9.23. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 366,881 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

