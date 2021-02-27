NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Firstegy lowered NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.