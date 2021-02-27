NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.20 at Scotiabank

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NuVista Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuVista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

