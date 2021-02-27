NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVE were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVE by 472.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NVE by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NVE during the third quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVE by 30.1% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

