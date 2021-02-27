NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.30 and a 200-day moving average of $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

