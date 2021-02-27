NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

