NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $548.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.30 and a 200 day moving average of $530.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.2% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 146.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.