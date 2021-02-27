Nvwm LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $353.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $368.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

