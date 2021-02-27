Nvwm LLC Buys 222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 640.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $107.74 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.