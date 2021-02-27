Nvwm LLC Buys 224 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,405 shares of company stock valued at $123,215,382. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

