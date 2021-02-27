Nvwm LLC Buys 47 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

