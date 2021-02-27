Nvwm LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.96.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.44.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

