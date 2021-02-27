Nvwm LLC Purchases 182 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

