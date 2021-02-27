OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

OGE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. 2,400,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

